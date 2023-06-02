Love Island: Behind the scenes at the villa in Majorca

The Love Island villa in Majorca has had another glow up in preparation for the hit dating show returning to screens for its 10th season. The new series of the ITV show, which will see Maya Jama host her first summer season, will begin on Monday night with a new batch of 10 islanders. Here is what the PA news agency learnt after their reporter got a guided tour around arguably the most famous villa on TV ahead of the early-anticipated series launch.