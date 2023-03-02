Lots of positives for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool close in on top four

Lots of positives for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool close in on top four

Video Team

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his players for their response to having a goal disallowed as they bounced back to beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield. Darwin Nunez thought he had made the breakthrough in the 66th minute when he fired past Jose Sa only for VAR to advise referee Paul Tierney to view the pitchside monitor for a foul by Diogo Jota. However, they recovered from that setback to take the lead within seven minutes as Virgil van Dijk nodded home from close range before Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal of the season, making it six years in a row at the club he has reached that landmark.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News