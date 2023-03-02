Lots of positives for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool close in on top four

Lots of positives for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool close in on top four

Video Team

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his players for their response to having a goal disallowed as they bounced back to beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News