Lost dog finds help at local police station

Lost dog finds help at local police station

Sunday World Video Team

A lost dog managed to find its way to a Police Station in Leicestershire, where she wandered in and laid down in a corner. Officers were able to reunite Rosie with her owners, whose information was found on her collar.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News