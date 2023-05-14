Loreen of Sweden makes history as first woman to win Eurovision twice

Loreen of Sweden has won the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, while the UK’s Mae Muller finished second from last. The singer, who previously triumphed in 2012, made history as the first woman, and only the second person, to win the contest twice.

