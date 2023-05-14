Loreen calls Eurovision win 'surreal'

Eurovision winner Loreen has said she is still comprehending her 'surreal' victory'. The Swedish popstar claimed her second victory in Liverpool on Saturday with song Tattoo. She became the first woman to win the contest twice, having first won in 2012 with Euphoria.

