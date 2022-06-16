'Look at him go!' - The Killers bring another talented crowd member on stage to let loose on drums

The Killers brought another talented crowd member on stage to let loose on drums, during their gig on Wednesday night.

Clips from the the Killers' gig at Malahide Castle on Tuesday went viral, after they brought up a crowd member to take over drums for a song.

Wednesday night saw another eager crowd member being called up. This time a Lewis from Lucan would take the drum sticks, giving a performance that would earn praise from lead singer Brandon Flowers, who shouted: "Probably our best ever!"

Lewis had a lot to live up to, after The Killers brought 20-year-old Sam from Monkstown during the previous night's gig.