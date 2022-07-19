London Fire Brigade declares major incident amid ‘huge surge’ in blazes

Sunday World Video Team

London Fire Brigade has declared a major incident due to “a huge surge” in blazes across the capital amid the 40C heat. Around 100 firefighters tackled a huge blaze in Wennington, east London, on Tuesday afternoon, with television footage showing black smoke billowing into the air, with buildings and fields on fire. Mayor Sadiq Khan said LFB is under “immense pressure” thanks to a number of fires across the city.

