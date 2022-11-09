Liverpool's collapse in Form

Kerry Katona getting teeth done in Turkey

Kerry Katona getting teeth done in Turkey

Imelda May joins in for a singalong in Wexford pub

Imelda May joins in for a singalong in Wexford pub

Man accused of helping Regency shooting gang was ‘calm’ when gardai seized his ‘spotless’ jeep

'deep clean' | Man accused of helping Regency shooting gang was ‘calm’ when gardai seized his ‘spotless’ jeep

Green as Grass | Gardaí arrest teen after seizing cannabis worth €110k in north Dublin

Facebook parent company Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs globally

Facebook parent company Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs globally

Public say Jo Jo Dullard will ‘never be forgotten’ on 27th anniversary of her disappearance

'Heartbreaking' | Public say Jo Jo Dullard will ‘never be forgotten’ on 27th anniversary of her disappearance

Please check your inbox to verify your details

Sign up for the latest news and updates

Imelda May joins in for a singalong in Wexford pub

Imelda May joins in for a singalong in Wexford pub

Facebook parent company Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs globally

Facebook parent company Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs globally

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices