Liverpool should be awarded points if game postponed due to fan protests, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool should be awarded points if game postponed due to fan protests, says Jurgen Klopp

Sunday World Video Team

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he thinks that clubs should be awarded points if games are postponed due to fan protests. Protests are planned before and during their clash against Manchester United, as fans of their rivals turned against the club's owners.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News