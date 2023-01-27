Liverpool on road back from 'worst match ever'

Liverpool on road back from 'worst match ever'

Video Team

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks about the need to play better against Brighton in the cup than in their league loss earlier in the month, the momentum generated by cup runs and the sacking of Frank Lampard

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News