Lionel Messi described winning a Laureus Award as “a special honour”
Lionel Messi described winning a Laureus Award as “a special honour” as he was crowned World Sportsman of the Year in Paris. The Paris St Germain forward was a joint winner of the award in 2020 alongside Lewis Hamilton, but he took sole honours this time after leading Argentina to World Cup glory last year. Messi won the World Cup for the first time in his glittering career in Qatar, earning the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player in the process, and on Monday he also collected the Laureus prize for Team of the Year on behalf of the triumphant Argentina squad.
Popular Videos
TikTok influencer gets arrested for drinking in a parked car
Billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg has words with referee after 'losing' match in his first jiu-jitsu competition
Met officers taser suspect and shoot two dogs in front of witnesses
Charlie Bird shares heart warming memory of meeting Bruce Springsteen
PICK OF THE BUNCH | Eagle-eyed social media users claim Leo Varadkar was caught picking his nose at King's Coronation
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Verdict | Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E Jean Carroll
Road blocked | Significant delays on M4 in Co Meath after truck overturns
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested as he appeared in a court in Islamabad
Lionel Messi described winning a Laureus Award as “a special honour”
17-year-old child killer's life sentence broadcast in legal first
No enforcement action over release of Nicola Bulley’s personal information
'Shameful' | Pensioner and ill husband in ‘unthinkable’ situation as they face homelessness
EXCLUSIVE | Mexican student vows to stay in Ireland after being run over and robbed by thugs in Dublin
Creep | Belfast soldier who assaulted female colleague at after-party dismissed from forces
Historic | Dublin Marathon to include non-binary category for first time
More Videos
Woman angry at Just Stop Oil 'slow march' protest told to 'think about the dolphins'
TikTok influencer gets arrested for drinking in a parked car
Billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg has words with referee after 'losing' match in his first jiu-jitsu competition
Charlie Bird shares heart warming memory of meeting Bruce Springsteen
Highlights from the coronation concert in Windsor
AI could take the ‘heavy lifting’ out of teaching, says Education Secretary
Latest | Player at centre of ‘kung fu-style’ kick on referee sees five-year FAI ban increased to seven
emergency | Mayo University Hospital warns of long wait times after 170 patients arrive at ED
intimidation | Young Dublin man pleads guilty after threatening to burn down home over ‘€500 drug debt’
anfield wait | Liverpool make fixture request ahead of next season’s opener
WATCH | TikTok star livestreams arrest after she was caught drinking in parked car
bernabau awaits | Talking points ahead of Real Madrid v Man City in the Champions League
'less influential' | Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Ireland’s ‘next big threat’ is a Sinn Féin government
Met officers taser suspect and shoot two dogs in front of witnesses
poor prognosis | Solicitor who stole over £70k from dead woman’s estate spared jail due to ill health
Woman angry at Just Stop Oil 'slow march' protest told to 'think about the dolphins'
remanded | Woman who left garda with ‘life-changing injuries’ pleads guilty to dangerous and drink driving
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed