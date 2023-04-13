Leo Varadkar rejects claims that Joe Biden is anti-British

Leo Varadkar rejects claims that Joe Biden is anti-British

Leo Varadkar has said the strength of the UK-US relationship should never be underestimated, as he rejected claims that Joe Biden is anti-British. It comes as a Home Office minister insisted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s interaction with the US president in Belfast involved “extensive discussions” – while the White House characterised their talks as “broad” and “general”. The Taoiseach, speaking to reporters in Dublin following a meeting with the US president, rejected any suggestion that Mr Biden was “anti-British”.

