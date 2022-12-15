Leo Varadkar leads tributes to Private Sean Rooney in the Dail

Sunday World Video Team

Deputy Irish premier Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald lead tributes in the Dail to Private Sean Rooney, 23, who was killed while serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon has been named. Members of the government and elected representatives held a minute’s silence in honour of the Eireann.

