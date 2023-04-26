Leo Varadkar among 21 landlord TDs listed out in the Dáil

Landlord TDs should not vote on a private members’ Bill tonight aimed at reducing rents for tenants, Opposition Deputies claimed today. People Before Profit has tabled the draft legislation, which is doomed to fail. But the effort saw landlord TDs named in the Dail. Paul Murphy TD said: “The names of the landlord TDs who should not vote on this Bill because they have a clear conflict of interest are as follows: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael, Brian Leddin of the Green Party, Michael Creed of Fine Gael, John Paul Phelan of Fine Gael again, Richard Bruton of Fine Gael, Sean Canney of the Regional Independents, Noel Grealish, Regional Independent, Matt Shanahan, Independent, Alan Dillon , Fine Gael again, Robert Troy, Fianna Fáil, Michael Moynihan, Fianna Fáil, Thomas Byrne, Fianna Fáil, Sean Haughey, Fianna Fáil, James Lawless, Fianna Fáil, Aindreas Moynihan, Fianna Fáil, Brendan Smith, Fianna Fáil , Michael Healy-Rae, Rural Independents, Carol Nolan, Rural Independents, Alan Kelly, Labour, Johnny Guirke, Sinn Féin, Stephen Donnelly, Fianna Fáil.” He added: “Those people should not participate in the vote. To do so is to engage in a conflict of interest.”