Leicester interim boss Adam Sadler expects to be in dugout for Bournemouth clash

Interim Leicester boss Adam Sadler has confirmed he expects to be in charge for Saturday’s Premier League game against Bournemouth. Sadler is in temporary charge along with fellow first-team coach Mike Stowell following Brendan Rodgers’ sacking last week and the pair were at the helm for Tuesday’s home defeat to Aston Villa. They are set to remain in the dugout for the crunch clash against the Cherries, but Sadler was unable to give an update about Leicester’s managerial search.

Latest News