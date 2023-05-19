Leeds boss Sam Allardyce urges ‘police to do a lot more’ about social media abuse

Leeds boss Sam Allardyce says he wants the “police to do a lot more” to help protect footballers from abuse on social media. The Yorkshire club this week condemned the threats directed at Patrick Bamford and his family after the striker’s penalty miss in last week’s Premier League draw with Newcastle.

