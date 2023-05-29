Leeds boss Sam Allardyce apologised to the club’s fans after a 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham confirmed their Premier League relegation. Allardyce, who Leeds had turned to in desperation with four games remaining, also urged the club to quickly resolve their ownership issue to aid their bid to bounce straight back from the Sky Bet Championship. The former England manager said he had no regrets about taking on the job and would sit down with the board next week to discuss whether he would stay in the role.