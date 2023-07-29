Lauren James reflects on her ‘dream’ maiden World Cup goal as England beat Denmark

Lauren James described the 'amazing feeling' after her maiden World Cup goal was enough for England to maintain their 100 per cent record in Group D with a 1-0 victory over Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium. The Chelsea forward struck the sixth-minute goal, but England suffered a major blow after 38 minutes when midfielder Keira Walsh was stretchered off with an apparent knee injury and later appeared on the touchline using crutches. James’ goal was England’s first from open play since April’s Finalissima at Wembley, while Denmark came within inches of a last-gasp leveller when Amalie Vangsgaard’s header clipped the post.