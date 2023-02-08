Laura Whitmore’s TikTok and Instagram posts for alcohol brand banned
TikTok and Instagram posts by Laura Whitmore for a gin and vodka brand have been banned for being inappropriately targeted, implying that alcohol can increase confidence and not being clearly marked as adverts. The ads for The Muff Liquor Company, seen in July, featured Whitmore drinking peppermint tea, and then water, beer and “Muff & tonic”, while her dancing became increasingly energetic.
