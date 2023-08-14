Late priest who tended to Omagh bomb victims remembered during memorial service

A Catholic priest who tended to victims of the Omagh bomb in the devastating aftermath of the blast was remembered during a service to mark the 25th anniversary. Father Kevin Mullan, who died in May of this year, was on the scene providing comfort following the dissident republican bomb attack, and supported bereaved families in the years after. At the 20th anniversary of the Omagh bomb in 2018, he challenged those responsible to come forward and “step out of the dark”. Standing at the site of the bomb on Market Street, in a powerful address he urged: “Come you who 20 years ago did this to Omagh, please come back once more among us to this market place, which you tore up with your bomb, to this street and its shops where you left our relatives, friends and visitors broken, bleeding, dead. “You were not afraid then. Come with your tears, and do not be afraid now.