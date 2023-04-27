Landlord disposes of €40k of tenant’s goods
A landlord who was ordered to return up to €40,000 worth of furniture and belongings to a tenant he illegally evicted has claimed that he was “forced to dispose” of all her items. Gabriela Lake and her youngest daughter were unlawfully evicted from their rented home in Skibbereen, Co Cork, last October and have been fighting for the past six months to get their possessions back.
Popular Videos
CCTV Footage | Kildare hair salon run by GoggleBox stars targeted in late night attack
Fin-tastic | Huge basking shark wows cliff climbers on Inishmore in Galway
‘Evil’ drug addict who battered toddler Lola James to death is jailed for life
A rowdy woman demanding to be served in Carlow bar
Sean Cox walks with the help of an exoskeleton at DCU
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
‘My late husband’s wedding ring was in there’ – landlord junks €40k of tenant’s goods
Landlord disposes of €40k of tenant’s goods
numbers game | Conor McGregor’s dad Tony unveils cheeky new licence plate for his Porsche Panamera
garden of eden | Irish mum gets dream garden inspired by Love Island on RTE show
CRIME WORLD | Crime World Long Read: The story of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (Part 3: Dublin underworld)
'living nightmare' | Family left devastated at death of Kim Kardashian lookalike after plastic surgery
road tragedy | Man (20s) killed in motorbike crash in Co Cavan
Winner of day two of the Bollinger Best Dressed competition
due in court | Two men charged as part of probe into crime gang impersonating gardaí
wheely funny | Maura Higgins’ relaxing trip to the countryside ends in cycling mishap
More Videos
Prime Hydration drinks by YouTube celebrities Logan Paul and KSI
Ten Hag says Fernandes could yet be in contention for Man Utd’s clash with Spurs on Thursday
Leo Varadkar among 21 landlord TDs listed out in the Dáil
Fin-tastic | Huge basking shark wows cliff climbers on Inishmore in Galway
Huge basking shark wows cliff climbers on Inis Mór
Barbie unveils its first doll with Down’s syndrome
overcrowding | Vulnerable prisoners under ‘huge pressure’ to traffic weapons and illegal drugs – jail chief
court order | Arrest warrant issued for ex-football star after he failed to appear in court
Brady punch | Cop killer Aaron Brady and gangster Derek ‘Bottler’ Devoy lock horns behind bars
illegal eviction | Landlord ‘disposed of’ €40k of evicted widow’s possessions including husband’s wedding ring
hot head | Man who told gardai ‘Tiocfaidh ár lá’ after shouting ‘f**k foreigners’ is fined
glazers in? | Manchester United fans stunned by reports of new Jim Ratcliffe offer
pool party | Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s top four hopes after win at West Ham
lamps out | Frank Lampard offers up excuses as Chelsea misery deepens
gunned down | Kevin De Bruyne’s title verdict as Manchester City destroy Arsenal
Huge haul | Man (40s) arrested as gardai seize heroin worth €280k in Clondalkin raid
Come Undone | ‘There’s no sex after marriage’: Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field open up about low libido
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed