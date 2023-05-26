Lampard downtrodden after Chelsea's eighth loss in 10 matches with him in charge

Lampard downtrodden after Chelsea's eighth loss in 10 matches with him in charge

Interim boss Frank Lampard was understandably downtrodden in the press conference that followed his eighth loss in 10 matches in charge. Chelsea were already guaranteed to finish in bottom half for the first time in 27 years before this club record 16th defeat in a 38-game Premier League season against Manchester United.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News