Lamb found stuck in mud rescued and returned to flock

Sunday World Video Team

A lamb that was rescued “just in time” from drowning in mud has been safely returned to his flock. The sheep was stuck in mud for several days before being spotted by a dog walker on August 7, and was then pulled to safety by the RSPCA and firefighters. He had become stuck in a water course near Middlesbrough that had become a quagmire of mud due to the heatwave.

