Ladies lunch gone wrong as they brawl with bouncers

Ladies lunch gone wrong as they brawl with bouncers

Darren HalleyVideo Team

The incident occurred outside the Kitchen Bar in the Victoria Square complex in Belfast.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News