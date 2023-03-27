Kylian Mbappe confident France can keep Ireland hotshot Evan Ferguson quiet

Kylian Mbappe is determined to prevent teenager Evan Ferguson from adding another chapter to his football fairytale as France and the Republic of Ireland head into Euro 2024 battle. The 24-year-old Paris St Germain superstar will captain Didier Deschamps’ side in Dublin on Monday evening having scored two goals in Friday’s 4-0 rout of the Netherlands to go with the three he scored in the World Cup final in December. He could find himself on the same pitch as 18-year-old Ferguson, the Brighton frontman who opened his international account in Ireland’s 3-2 friendly win over Latvia on Wednesday evening, although the Frenchman and his team-mates are ready to put the brakes on his rapid rise.