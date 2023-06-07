Kyle Walker vows to make Champions League final after injury scare

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has played down fears he could miss the Champions League final with a back injury. The England international did not feature in an open training session on Tuesday as City continued preparations for Saturday’s clash with Inter Milan in Istanbul. The 33-year-old looked in discomfort as he was substituted in the final minute of City’s FA Cup final triumph over Manchester United at Wembley. But Walker was one of a number of players made available for media interviews later on Tuesday and he insisted the problem was not serious.