Kyle Walker vows to make Champions League final after injury scare

Kyle Walker vows to make Champions League final after injury scare

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has played down fears he could miss the Champions League final with a back injury. The England international did not feature in an open training session on Tuesday as City continued preparations for Saturday’s clash with Inter Milan in Istanbul. The 33-year-old looked in discomfort as he was substituted in the final minute of City’s FA Cup final triumph over Manchester United at Wembley. But Walker was one of a number of players made available for media interviews later on Tuesday and he insisted the problem was not serious.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News