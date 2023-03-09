Kyle Walker being investigated by police over indecent exposure allegations

Kyle Walker being investigated by police over indecent exposure allegations

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker is being investigated by Cheshire Police over allegations he indecently exposed himself in a Wilmslow bar. The alleged incident is said to have happened on Sunday after City’s 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle.

