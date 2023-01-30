Knock at the Cabin cast and discuss new "intense" horror movie.

M. Night Shyamalan, Rupert Grint, and Ben Aldridge talk about their upcoming horror film Knock on the Cabin. Reporter Racheal Davis conducted the interviews. The film centres around a gay couple and their daughter. Shot on only a single set the actors describe the film as feeling like a play. Also staring in the film are Dave Batista, Jonathan Groff, Abby Quinn, and Nikki Amuka-Bird.