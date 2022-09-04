Kneecap perform to a packed crowd at Electric Picnic
Darragh KellySunday World Video Team
Kneecap preform to a packed crowed at Electric Picnic
Popular Videos
Police release CCTV of attack that left Sikh priest with life-changing injuries
Two children and adult teenager die after ‘violent incident’ at house in Dublin
Kneecap perform to a packed crowd at Electric Picnic
'enormous shock' | Taoiseach Micheál Martin opens up about ‘traumatic’ deaths of two of his children
Couple get married at Electric Picnic 2022
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Ekin-queue | Crowds queue to catch a glimpse of Love Island winner Ekin-Su at new BPerfect store
Alleged threats | Man (62) charged with cutting wires of car before race at Donegal International Rally
contempt of court | Teacher who refused to call trans student ‘they’ will contest application to have him jailed
'tragic violence' | Canadian police hunts suspects in stabbing spree after 10 killed and 15 injured
LATEST | Tallaght stabbings: Suspect previously investigated for attack on three victims’ relative
LATEST | Twins (8) 'thrown from upstairs window' after horror Tallaght knife attack, gardaí believe
Horrific | Minister Simon Coveney pays tribute to ‘beautiful children’ killed in Tallaght
Bailed | Exposed: OAP charged with sexually abusing two girls in Northern Ireland
'serious times' | Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest and will become UK’s next prime minister
global hunt | UCD starts search for new president who will get €235,294 a year
More Videos
Donald Trump holds first campaign rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Earthquake shakes Liechtenstein parliament as politicians discuss earthquake insurance
Couple get married at Electric Picnic 2022
Festival-goers not worried about the rain as Electric Picnic 2022 gets into full swing
Fisticuffs | Watch: Standoff between locals in loyalist Village area of Belfast and food delivery cyclist
Voting closes in Tory leadership race after long summer of campaigning
Appeal | Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ in north Belfast attack
Drug cartel | Garda tells Lithuanian court ‘The Russians’ gang flooded Ireland with heroin and cocaine
new survey | Pensioners ‘turning off fridges’ and ‘not using cookers’ as cost-of-living crisis worsens
'intimate foreplay' | Disgraced Belfast taxi driver who shared passenger sex videos appeals three-year ban
DUO WANTED | Two members of Ireland’s infamous Dead Zoo gang placed on Interpol’s Red Notice list
'nasty thug' | Dublin bomb survivor slams ‘disgusting’ parade for Loyalist killer shot dead by SAS
Mad props | Dublin man (58) appears in court charged with stealing helicopter
Community shock | Tallaght stabbings: ‘How do you explain to their friends why they aren’t there any more?’
Gardai Probe | Kildare student charged in major gangland money-laundering investigation
injunction | Teacher Enoch Burke who refused to call trans student ‘they’ likely to be arrested
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed