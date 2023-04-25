Klopp jokes he's glad Moyes wasn't sacked so he didn't become oldest Premier League manager
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joked he was glad West Ham boss David Moyes was not sacked earlier in the season so he did not become the oldest Premier League manager. The Reds play the Hammers at the London Stadium, with both sides coming into the match in good form after struggling earlier this season. Moyes (now 60) was the oldest manager in the Premier League, and Klopp (55) the second before Julen Lopetegui (56) took over at Wolves and Roy Hodgson (75) returned to Crystal Palace.
