Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at a post-match press conference following his side's 4-0 win over Leicester in a club friendly.

Argos well positioned to face Amazon challenge amid transformation, says boss

Argos well positioned to face Amazon challenge amid transformation, says boss

Sinead O’Connor fans gather to sing Nothing Compares 2 U in Dublin tribute

Sinead O’Connor fans gather to sing Nothing Compares 2 U in Dublin tribute

Sinead O'Connor shows off her London flat days before tragic death

Sinead O'Connor shows off her London flat days before tragic death

Sinead O’Connor fans gather to sing Nothing Compares 2 U in Dublin tribute

Sinead O’Connor fans gather to sing Nothing Compares 2 U in Dublin tribute

Argos well positioned to face Amazon challenge amid transformation, says boss

Argos well positioned to face Amazon challenge amid transformation, says boss

CCTV footage captures three cars colliding with garden wall in ‘matter of weeks’

WATCH | CCTV footage captures three cars colliding with garden wall in ‘matter of weeks’

Driver dies following crash involving van and articulated lorry in Co Tipperary

RIP | Driver dies following crash involving van and articulated lorry in Co Tipperary

Yousef Palani pleads guilty to killing two men and assaulting a third in Sligo

BREAKING | Yousef Palani pleads guilty to killing two men and assaulting a third in Sligo

Ireland claim a slice of World Cup history as final match ends in disappointment

firing blanks | Ireland claim a slice of World Cup history as final match ends in disappointment

Gardaí hunt Dublin criminal suspected of being involved in violent pub assault

'SERIOUS INJURIES' | Gardaí hunt Dublin criminal suspected of being involved in violent pub assault

Irish man arrested in Bali over fatal car crash which killed woman

Arrest | Irish man arrested in Bali over fatal car crash which killed woman

Sinéad O’Connor sent texts ‘laden with despair’ to Bob Geldof in weeks before death

'terrible loneliness' | Sinéad O’Connor sent texts ‘laden with despair’ to Bob Geldof in weeks before death

Tyrone priest Patrick McEntee appears in in court accused of historic sexual offences

Bailed | Tyrone priest Patrick McEntee appears in in court accused of historic sexual offences

CCTV footage captures three cars colliding with garden wall in ‘matter of weeks’

WATCH | CCTV footage captures three cars colliding with garden wall in ‘matter of weeks’

Presbyterian Minister's wife says he will die ‘a broken man’ after affair rumours

'DISTRAUGHT' | Presbyterian Minister's wife says he will die ‘a broken man’ after affair rumours

Please check your inbox to verify your details

Sign up for the latest news and updates

Hozier dedicates his gig in Belfast to Sinéad O'Connor

Hozier dedicates his gig in Belfast to Sinéad O'Connor

Boy released on bail after girl dies in motorbike hit-and-run

Boy released on bail after girl dies in motorbike hit-and-run

Bomb at Pakistan political rally kills at least 40 and injures more than 150

Bomb at Pakistan political rally kills at least 40 and injures more than 150

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices