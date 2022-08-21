Klopp appears to rule out further additions despite Liverpool injuries

Klopp appears to rule out further additions despite Liverpool injuries

Sunday World Video Team

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears to suggest to solution to his side's injury woes don't lie in the transfer market. Liverpool drew their first game of the league season 2-2 against newly-promoted Fulham.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News