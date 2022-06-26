Kitten stuck between wheels of moving truck is saved by alert driver

A kitten has found itself in a very precarious situation in the Thai capital Bangkok. The animal got stuck in a gap between two rear wheels of a truck on Tuesday and was unable to move during the ride. Fortunately, an alert woman who was driving behind the vehicle spotted the cat and stopped the driver.

