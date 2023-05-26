King Charles thanks Armagh for warm welcome on final day of visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles thanks Armagh for warm welcome on final day of visit to Northern Ireland

On the second day of the royal couple’s visit to Northern Ireland, Charles attended a service at St Patrick’s Cathedral where various religious leaders were also present. Camilla visited the Armagh Robinson Library and Museum, which is home to a number of local archaeological items. At the library Camilla met children from Drelincourt Primary School and volunteers from Dementia NI before signing a commemorative photograph for the museum. The pair also met their match, crossing paths with two eight-year-olds also called Charles and Camilla outside St Patrick’s Cathedral with both wearing crowns fit for a king and queen.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News