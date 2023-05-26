King Charles thanks Armagh for warm welcome on final day of visit to Northern Ireland

On the second day of the royal couple’s visit to Northern Ireland, Charles attended a service at St Patrick’s Cathedral where various religious leaders were also present. Camilla visited the Armagh Robinson Library and Museum, which is home to a number of local archaeological items. At the library Camilla met children from Drelincourt Primary School and volunteers from Dementia NI before signing a commemorative photograph for the museum. The pair also met their match, crossing paths with two eight-year-olds also called Charles and Camilla outside St Patrick’s Cathedral with both wearing crowns fit for a king and queen.