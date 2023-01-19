Kim Kardashian revealed as new owner of Attallah Cross worn by Diana

Kim Kardashian has acquired the Attallah Cross worn by Diana, Princess of Wales after the pendant went on sale at Sotheby’s London. The Attallah Cross, a 1920s pendant by luxury jewellery designer Garrard, which was worn on several occasions by Diana, sold for £163,800 in the Sotheby’s Royal and Noble Sale on Wednesday. The amethyst cross was reportedly competed for by four bidders during the last five minutes of the Sotheby’s sale and was ultimately purchased by a representative for Kardashian, 42, the auction house confirmed.