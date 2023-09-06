Killer who stabbed estranged wife more than 30 times has been jailed for life

A killer who stabbed his estranged wife more than 30 times, including 19 wounds to the face and neck, and then kept her body in his room for four days has been jailed for life. Pawel Chmielecki attempted to take his own life and was found with a knife protruding from his neck as police arrived and discovered the body of 31-year-old Marta Chmielecka. Video footage released by Northamptonshire Police after Chmielecki was jailed on Wednesday showed the Polish national "intercepting" his wife as she walked near his home, followed by a struggle between them and her coughing as seemed unsteady on her feet.