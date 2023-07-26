Kevin Spacey statement after being found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men

Kevin Spacey statement after being found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men. The Hollywood star had been on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of the assaults of four men in the period between 2001 and 2013. The jury acquitted Spacey of seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

