Kevin Spacey sex assault claims ‘madness’ and ‘stab in the back’, jury told

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has told a jury the sexual assault allegations against him are either “madness”, “make no logical sense”, or are a “stab in the back”. The Hollywood star began giving evidence from the witness box at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, where he said he was “not on a suicide mission” after being accused of “aggressive” crotch grabs. The 63-year-old told jurors he is a “big flirt” and described his encounters with two of the alleged victims as “comfortable” or “relaxed”, while insisting “nothing happened” with a third. He denies charges including sexual assault and indecent assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. Spacey said an aspiring actor’s claims that he drugged him and performed a sex act on him while he was asleep in his flat were false, saying the pair had shared an “intimate moment”.