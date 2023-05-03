Kevin De Bruyne faces a fitness test ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with West Ham

Kevin De Bruyne faces a fitness test ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Wednesday. The influential Belgium playmaker missed the champions’ victory at Fulham on Sunday with an unspecified knock and is again a doubt as the Hammers visit the Etihad Stadium.

