Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte to miss RB Leipzig clash due to illness, says Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte will miss Manchester City’s Champions League clash at RB Leipzig due to illness, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed. Both players featured in Saturday’s game at Nottingham Forest but have reported feeling unwell in the days since. Neither were present as Guardiola’s squad held an open training session on Tuesday morning and they did not travel to Germany for Wednesday’s last-16 first-leg encounter.

