Kenosha Police Department pull 84-year-old driver from wreckage

Kenosha Police Department pull 84-year-old driver from wreckage

Kenosha Police Department release video of a police officer rescuing an 84-year-old from a burning vehicle shortly after it was spotted driving on a wheel with no tyre.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News