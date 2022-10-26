Keir Starmer says Liz Truss lost to a lettuce and attacks Sunak on non-dom status

Keir Starmer says Liz Truss lost to a lettuce and attacks Sunak on non-dom status

Darren HalleySunday World Video Team

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the Government to “get rid” of non-dom status. It comes after it was revealed that Rishi Sunak’s wife held the status, causing her to publicly announce that she would change the way she would pay tax in the UK.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News