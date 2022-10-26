Keir Starmer says Liz Truss lost to a lettuce and attacks Sunak on non-dom status
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the Government to “get rid” of non-dom status. It comes after it was revealed that Rishi Sunak’s wife held the status, causing her to publicly announce that she would change the way she would pay tax in the UK.
