Keanu Reeves on expanding the John Wick universe in the franchise’s latest film

Keanu Reeves has said they wanted to expand the John Wick universe in the franchise’s latest film by connecting to his character’s journey and opening up the storyline friendships. The hyper-violent series follows the eponymous hero assassin, played by Reeves, as he attempts to take revenge on those who have wronged him. In the upcoming film, John Wick: Chapter 4, Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table, the body that governs organised crime across the entire world, but before he can earn his freedom he must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.