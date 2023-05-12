Katie Taylor races young fan ahead of 3Arena fight with Chantelle Cameron
Mick Carolan
Katie Taylor races young fan ahead of 3Arena fight with Chantelle Cameron
Popular Videos
WATCH | Man knocks out two individuals in vicious Dublin city centre fight
SHOVE-L OFF | Alarming footage shows two men fighting with shovels in Longford town
“The children don't know where they're going to sleep tonight.” Richard Boyd Barrett told the Dáil
Donald Trump has vowed to appeal against a jury's verdict in sexual abuse civil case
Troubles victims families call for Legacy Bill to be scrapped
Watch MoreMore Videos
Katie Taylor races young fan ahead of 3Arena fight with Chantelle Cameron
Troubles victims families call for Legacy Bill to be scrapped
Take a closer look at the features and specifications of the all-new Mazda CX-60 Plug-in Hybrid
WATCH | Man knocks out two individuals in vicious Dublin city centre fight
Headlines
drug bust | Man (25) arrested after Garda raid in Clondalkin leads to seizure of €210k of cocaine
LOCKED UP | Regency drivers Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney jailed for total of 17.5 years
Road Runner | Driving ban and fine for dad who refused to give urine sample and told gardaí to f**k off
Katie Taylor races young fan ahead of 3Arena fight with Chantelle Cameron
Blazing Saddles | Two brothers allegedly produced a pole and bike saddle during fight in Finglas
Getaway car | Burglary gang rams patrol car on busy Dublin street, heightening garda fears over high-speed chases
GUNSHOT WOUNDS | Man shot in Cork as gardai appeal for witnesses
COURT APPEARANCE | Woman (40s) due in court over fatal attack on David Ennis in Ballyfermot
Expansion | Pepsi confirms €127m expansion of its Cork plant, with 40 jobs left to fill
CHANGING TIMES | Gender-neutral uniform part of changes as famous Dublin boys’ school opens to girls
More Videos
Donald Trump has vowed to appeal against a jury's verdict in sexual abuse civil case
Stephen Tompkinson leaves court after being cleared of grievous bodily harm
“The children don't know where they're going to sleep tonight.” Richard Boyd Barrett told the Dáil
SHOVE-L OFF | Alarming footage shows two men fighting with shovels in Longford town
Jarrod Bowen knows exactly what winning a trophy would mean to West Ham fans
Teenage gangsters jailed for murder of Afghan refugee
Making History | Louth fans plan to outnumber Dubs in Croke Park for provincial final
BOOZE BAN | Man convicted of pub assault told he will be jailed if he is caught ‘drinking in public’
KNIFE CRIME | Feuding thug who ‘butchered’ man with Stanley knife in chipper is jailed
Dismissed | Enoch Burke to avoid prosecution over alleged ‘trespass’ at Wilson’s Hospital school
Court Battle | Carl Frampton lifts the lid on mental health issues after Barry McGuigan legal battle
GAAGO CONTROVERSY | Sean McGoldrick: It’s time for GAA top brass to explain streaming deal… they’ve nothing to apologise for
golf wars | Huge fines handed to LIV Golf rebels including Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia
True Romance | Jake Carter says he and DWTS pro Karen Byrne ‘don’t have to time to go ring shopping’
kop call | Jordan Henderson sounds the Liverpool rallying cry ahead of next season
time to go | Harry Maguire ‘not good enough’ claims former Manchester United striker
Troubles victims families call for Legacy Bill to be scrapped
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed