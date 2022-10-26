Just Stop Oil protesters spray paint HQ of climate sceptic think tank in London

Just Stop Oil protesters spray paint HQ of climate sceptic think tank in London

Sunday World Video Team

Just Stop Oil protesters have targeted the offices of a climate sceptic think tank in central London. Two protesters sprayed orange paint across the facade of 55 Tufton Street in Westminster at around 11am on Tuesday.

