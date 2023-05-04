Jurgen Klopp says he was pleased with his side earning a "super difficult' fifth-straight win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he was pleased with his side earning a "super difficult' fifth-straight win in their 1-0 victory against Fulham. The victory secured a fifth successive win for Liverpool for the first time since April 2022 and maintained the pressure on fourth-placed Manchester United, whom they trail by four points having played two matches more.

