Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool have to become difficult to beat again

Sunday World Video Team

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his under-performing side will have to go back to basics in order to solve their current problems. A sixth Premier League defeat of the season at Brighton has left the Reds 10 points adrift of the top four but, with an FA Cup replay at Wolves to face on Tuesday, there is little time to correct the issues. But Klopp said the thing they had to be was more difficult to beat.

