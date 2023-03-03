Jurgen Klopp: I couldn’t be less interested in how Manchester United are doing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he has not missed facing a competitive Manchester United side but, while he respects counterpart Erik ten Hag’s Old Trafford revolution, he “couldn’t be less interested” in their achievements. United arrive at Anfield on Sunday looking to do the double over their arch-rivals for the first time since January 2016, which was Klopp’s first encounter with them.

