Jurgen Klopp hails 'super important week' for Liverpool's top four push

Jurgen Klopp hails 'super important week' for Liverpool's top four push

Video Team

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepts this is the week to give their season the push it needs to propel them towards the top four.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News